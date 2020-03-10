How to avoid the coronavirus:
» Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time.
» Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
» Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
» Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
» Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
» Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
Who is most at risk?
People at high risk include anyone over 65 years of age; with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes; or with weakened immune systems.
