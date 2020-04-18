NEW BERN — The WNC Bigfoot festival was recognized as one of the best downtown special events during the 40th Annual North Carolina Main Street Conference in New Bern in March.
Festival Organizers John Bruner and Jon Eric Bruner, the City of Marion and the Marion Business Association were recognized for the event, which garnered more than 40,000 attendees in 2019 and 30,000 attendees during its first year in 2018.
Mayor Steve Little said couldn’t be prouder of the honor, which recognizes the Bruners and their hard work to put McDowell County and Bigfoot on the map.
“I give a Bigfoot size of thanks to John Bruner for his incredible creativity in developing the concept and idea for the WNC Bigfoot Festival and for his honorable kindness and generosity in making sure it is home-based in his hometown of Marion, North Carolina,” said Little. “Both the first and second annual WNC Bigfoot Festivals were exciting, fun-filled and brought tens of thousands of people to Marion and McDowell County. As mayor of Marion, I appreciate very much the recognition and award of the WNC Bigfoot Festival being selected as the Best Downtown Special Event in North Carolina!”
Festival organizer John Bruner and Jon Eric Bruner are humbled and honored by this award. The two say that the Bigfoot Festival is not about them, but that it’s about bringing people into their hometown and showing them all that it has to offer.
Nineteen communities received awards for excellence in downtown revitalization at the North Carolina Main Street and Small Town Main Street Awards Ceremony. North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland and Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development Kenny Flowers presented the awards in categories that include economic vitality, design, promotion and organization.
“While the world struggles with the COVID-19 crisis and its economic consequences, the important work of programs like North Carolina Main Street continues,” Secretary Copeland said. “We’re proud of this year’s award-winners, whose innovative leadership generated public and private investment, spurred job creation and facilitated residential development to energize the state’s downtown districts.”
The North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center at the N.C. Department of Commerce helps small towns create vibrant central business districts by using local resources to preserve their historic fabric and build upon their unique characteristics. A panel of judges chose this year’s award winners from more than 50 nominations submitted by Main Street communities across the state.
Assistant Secretary Flowers says the annual Main Street Awards are a chance to showcase best practices in building rehabilitation, downtown revitalization strategies, historic preservation and creative marketing. “Common to every successful Main Street program are authenticity and partnership, and these communities exemplify the best of those qualities,” Flowers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.