On March 12, City of Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer signed a proclamation stating limitations on organized assemblages on city-owned property.
As the Harrah’s Cherokee Center — Asheville is owned and operated by the City of Asheville, all events expecting 250 persons or greater through April 5, 2020 will be cancelled or rescheduled effective immediately. This restriction may continue further into the month of April.
“At this time we are focused on rescheduling events in the next three weeks,” center officials said in a statement.
Upcoming Ticketed Events
Sesame Street Live — March 18: Cancelled
Asheville Symphony — March 21: Cancelled
Jeff Dunham — March 21: Rescheduled to July 9, 2020 at 7 p.m.
Asheville Symphony — April 4: Cancelled
Rescheduled events:
All tickets for the previously scheduled show will remain valid for the future date. All ticket buyers will be emailed when a new date is announced. For additional information, please submit a Box Office & Ticketing Inquiry.
Cancelled Events:
For applicable events, tickets refunds are available at point of purchase.
If purchased from the Asheville Symphony box office, call 828-254-7046.
If purchased online from Ticketmaster.com, tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 5 business days, with questions please visit Ticketmaster Customer Service or call 800-653-8000.
If purchased at the venue box office, bring your ticket(s) to the venue box office for a refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.