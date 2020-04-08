The coronavirus pandemic is having a severe impact on small businesses nationwide as numerous entrepreneurs have been forced to either close their doors or make significant changes in how they operate.
Locally, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce is stepping forward to help these business owners figure out ways to survive the COVID-19 situation.
“It is our mission to serve the needs of the business community and at times such as this, it’s more important than ever that we stand ready to serve them in whatever capacity we can,” said Tina Wolfe, project manager with the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. “We understand the stress and anxiety that this places on them and if we can lighten that load, we’re going to do that.”
Wolfe added having said that, the Chamber is not a lending institution but what it can do is connect businesses with the right resources for their specific needs whether it is a loan, employee questions, tenant questions or other issues.
First off, the Chamber identified quickly certain things that could be done to allow business owners to focus on immediate needs. These actions included:
Putting together a list of all restaurants (Chamber members and non-members) that had changes in services such as take-out and delivery. This was done before the governor ordered all dine-in service to stop until further notice. The Chamber published that list online for the public. “We continue to promote ways to support all of our business during this time,” said Wolfe.
Created a point person to gather and make sense of the financial aid options coming out of Small Business Administration and the CARES Act, which is the federal coronavirus relief bill. The Chamber created a COVID-19 Resource Package accessible from the front page of its Website where businesses could get the latest, verified information about funding, steps to take to protect themselves, their employees and their customers. The Chamber’s package has executive orders from the governor’s office as well as local orders on closings and published all local COVID-19 business-related news in one place. “Whether it’s a restaurant providing free lunches to school children or special programs offered by utility and Internet companies, we’re covering it,” said Wolfe.
Worked with the city of Marion to designate parking spots to make it easier for people to get takeout from our local restaurants.
Created a community group in the Chamber’s Facebook to allow businesses to promote updates and changes, and continue connecting virtually. “We are stronger together and giving them a space to continue the conversation was an important way for us to support them,” said Wolfe.
Worked with local financial professionals, the city of Marion, the SBA and the Marion Businesses Association to host virtual Zoom Town Hall meetings that allow businesses to ask questions, get answers and guidance. The Chamber will continue to host weekly counseling meetings that will cover topics of pressing interests. This week’s topic covers which banks are accepting Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, for example. Wolfe said this is the question the Chamber is getting most often from businesses this week. As banks acclimate to the new loan parameters of the PPP, assistance will become easier. As new issues arise, the Chamber will be prepared to address them in the most effective way possible. The Facebook live banks & PPP loans meeting was held Wednesday, at 3 p.m. on the Chamber’s page.
Working with Chamber members on a case-by-case basis on their dues due to their hardship.
Bringing issues that the local business community is facing directly to lawmakers to make sure their voices are heard and the issues with which they are faced are addressed. One example is the scarcity of lending institutions providing the PPP loans in rural communities and the requirement of being an existing business customer. This issue is currently being discussed in Washington, D.C. to create workable solutions for communities such as McDowell.
“With so much information coming out so quickly, it can be daunting to get the right answers for your business,” said Wolfe.
That’s why the Chamber created the COVID-19 Resource Guide to provide a verified, reliable source of information for our businesses to go to when they have questions. The guide is updated daily as new information comes out and the Chamber created a Breaking COVID-19 news feed on that package that also features stories about what businesses are doing, what they need (some are hiring during this crisis), and what they are offering the community.
“We have members that are providing free business coaching sessions, and free financial counseling,” said Wolfe. “We also have direct source access to those making the decisions such as the SBA so if members have questions we have not yet answered or don’t know, we can follow up with the source. The resource guide includes grant funding available for small businesses, artists, and farmers, where to file for unemployment, and more. This is a fluid situation that requires astute attention and quick action in order to provide our businesses with the help they need. We are committed to that effort.”
The Chamber of Commerce itself is adhering to the stay-at-home orders and the office on Tate Street is closed to the public during this time. But the Chamber’s staff is available through the Website, the Facebook Virtual Connect Page and by email.
“We’ve been utilizing Zoom meetings much like everyone else and will most likely utilize this tool going forward to provide our members with more educational options,” said Wolfe.
The Chamber has heard from many business owners who have expressed appreciation for providing the packet and especially the Facebook Live events where they have the ability to ask questions of professionals at no cost to them. There has been a lot of engagement in the Chamber’s Facebook Virtual community page as well with businesses sharing information, asking questions, and just being supportive of each other, according to Wolfe.
“We have had several businesses reach out to us for assistance regarding closure designation, financial assistance questions, and independent contractor questions that we’ve been able to help,” she said to The McDowell News. “The biggest thing is you hear the stress in their voice at the start of the conversation. Once you walk them through the information and they know it’s from a trusted source, they are more confident in dealing with their particular issue. That’s rewarding, to be able to give them a sense of calm amid the storm and arm them with information they can trust. We want them to know we are a partner for them.”
The biggest concerns the Chamber is hearing and working to stay focused on are:
PPP loans for businesses that don’t have existing accounts with approved SBA lenders
Concerns of the independent contractors and freelancers on exactly where they fit into the whole assistance puzzle
Giving businesses access to those professionals at no charge so they can decide what course of action is best suited for their small firm.
Making the myriad of information available in a clear, concise way. “We’ve heard complaints of information overload online and other sources they just seem to confuse rather than enlighten them,” said Wolfe.
The first two issues relate directly to the Standard Operating Procedures of the PPP that were, and still are being, written after the CARES Act was signed, according to Wolfe.
“As policy gets put into practice there are always glitches and oversights that need to be addressed,” she said. “That’s what we are dealing with in these cases I believe. I am in contact with Senator Tillis’ office on both these issues and am confident they will work out the kinks, but it will take some time.”
McDowell Chamber of Commerce officials said it is important for the McDowell business community to know that the Chamber, the Marion Business Association, the city of Marion and the county are behind them.
“We understand that at a time like this, things don’t always move as quickly as we’d like, but that we remain diligent in our efforts to serve,” she said to The McDowell News. “We also want to encourage our community to be gracious and kind, reach out to help where possible (at a safe distance), have patience with bankers as they work to roll out this new program and reach out to the Chamber.”
For more information, visit www.mcdowellchamber.com or the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/myhometownchamber/
