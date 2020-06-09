Although it has been closed for three months, Marion’s movie theater will reopen as soon as the governor of North Carolina allows it, according to a spokesman for the business.
Hometown Cinemas Marion first opened to the public a year ago and it proved to be a big success for a community longing for family entertainment. In June 2019, Hometown Cinemas started showing movies in the old McDowell Twin Cinema building, which went through a lengthy and extensive renovation. Audiences flocked to the new movie theater which offered state-of-the-art digital projection and surround sound. Hometown Cinemas Marion also had an upgraded concession stand and comfortable seating.
But the COVID-19 pandemic forced numerous movie theaters in the state and across the nation to close their doors in mid-March. People stayed at home where they could watch movies online or through satellite systems.
For example a few days ago, the AMC movie theater chain, the world’s largest, announced it has “substantial doubt” it can remain in business because of the COVID-19 shutdown. But on Wednesday, the AMC chain announced it will reopen all of its theaters in July.
Likewise, Marion’s movie theater is looking forward to reopening once the governor’s executive order is lifted. The property hasn’t been abandoned either, according to a spokesman for the company.
“These last three months of closure have been tough on us as well as other small businesses,” said Jacob Mobley, director of marketing and social media for Hometown Cinemas Marion. “Even though we are closed, we visit the property regularly for cleaning and general upkeep. Also, we run the equipment every few days to keep it in proper working condition.”
Mobley said to The McDowell News that Hometown Cinemas will reopen as soon as the governor gives the OK.
“We hope for a strong second half of 2020 provided movie goers come back quickly,” he said to The McDowell News. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all other small businesses and individuals who have suffered financial loss. We feel your pain first hand. However, we are hoping we all get back to work as soon as possible.”
