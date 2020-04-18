Representatives of a new brewery in the works for Old Fort say they plan to talk with town officials about their possible plans to restrict future beer sales on Sundays.
Despite the COVID-19 situation, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen will hold their regular meeting for April on Monday at the Town Hall. But because of COVID-19 concerns, the number of people coming to participate in the meeting will be limited.
The Board of Aldermen will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall, located at 38 Catawba Ave.
Due to the small size of the boardroom, members of the public will wait outside during the meeting. Town Clerk Renee Taylor said on Thursday the town will be live streaming and voice recording the meeting. A Web site address will be posted on Monday as to where the public can watch it. The McDowell News will post that link as soon as it is available.
People who are scheduled to speak before the Board of Aldermen will be called into the boardroom when it is their turn, said Taylor.
After approving the minutes, the public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the aldermen about any issue or item not on the agenda.
The aldermen will consider old and new business. Under new business, the agenda has a list of people who wish to speak with the aldermen. The list includes Bob Hunter and Blair Melton, Jeff Parker and Bob Oast.
In addition, Greig and Brandi Hillman of Hillman Beer said they plan to speak to the aldermen about having sales of their beer on Sundays in Old Fort. Brandi Hillman said to The McDowell News that she and her business partners have worked with the ABC board and their lawyers about having Sunday sales of their beer in Old Fort. But the town officials could take action to prevent this. The Hillmans plan to talk about why the Sunday sales are needed due to their investment in the town.
After that, town officials are scheduled to talk about a sewer use ordinance.
