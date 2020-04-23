A man accused of fleeing from authorities on a motorcycle in a two-county chase got away -- but only for while.
Deputy Jared Cody of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Joshua Wayne Henline, 32, address listed as Phillips Road in Spruce Pine, with fleeing to elude arrest, aggressive driving, driving while license revoked, failure to stop for a stop sign and failure to display a registration plate.
At 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, Cody spotted Henline operating a motorcycle and knew the suspect had a suspended driver’s license. Cody attempted to stop the motorcycle on Lytle Mountain Road, but the driver sped up, leading the deputy on a pursuit onto Henry McCall Road to Old Greenlee Road to U.S. 70 West to I-40 West into Buncombe County.
Black Mountain PD joined in the pursuit that was discontinued when they reached I-26.
Charges were issued at that time, but Henline wasn’t located until Monday, April 20, at which time he was taken into custody.
