The Tryon Resort and Tryon International Equestrian Center is cancelling some events in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak but other activities will go on.
Here is the organization’s official statement:
Tryon Resort and Tryon International Equestrian Center are committed to providing the ultimate equestrian lifestyle destination by first and foremost creating a safe, fun experience for our guests and team.
With that intention in mind, we are closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and we are getting regular updates from experts in the field as well as consulting with peers through our professional networks and organizations. We are taking extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of all Tryon Resort guests and employees.
In response to the guidelines provided by NC Governor Roy Cooper, Tryon Resort’s March 14th events featuring The Cat in the Hat, Touch A Truck, and Community Yard Sale and the March 21st Viking Dash are cancelled. At this time, all other events on the calendar for this year are still planned to proceed as scheduled. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed. We will communicate any additional cancellations as decisions are made.
Tryon Resort restaurants are open! We take cleanliness and hygiene seriously, with rigorous sanitation practices throughout the year. We always implement stringent sanitation of our facility and are proactively implementing additional measures, including:
» Adding additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the property
· Sanitizing throughout the property on a daily basis
» Disinfecting commonly touched surfaces multiple times throughout the day
» Posting educational materials on CDC guidelines and hygiene procedures at entryways, host areas and throughout all Tryon Resort properties
» Increased training and reinforcement for our rigorous sanitation standards
» Adjusting food and beverage service in accordance with current food safety recommendations
Furthermore, we strongly encourage all guests to review the CDC’s website for prevention tips and signs of symptoms before visiting. By working together, we can help prevent the spread of germs and provide a safe experience for everyone visiting Tryon Resort. For our equestrian guests, please visit USEF’s website for resources related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
We deeply appreciate everyone’s understanding and commitment to keeping our world healthy and safe. We welcome you to visit our restaurants and horse shows. But, we respectfully ask that if you are sick, please stay home. We will look forward to seeing you again soon.
Sincerely,
Sharon Allred Decker
COO, Tryon Equestrian Partners
Carolinas Operations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.