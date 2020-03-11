What happens when a group of middle-aged women from the Women’s Institute (WI) decide to host a fundraiser to purchase a new couch for the cancer wing of their local hospital?
You’ll find out during Foothills Community Theatre’s latest production “Calendar Girls.”
The show follows this group of seasoned ladies who decide to create a calendar to raise funds for the new piece of furniture by creating a calendar showing WI activities. Naked.
Well, nude, if you want to make things more artistic.
Along the way to creating their calendar things get a bit out of control. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You may be confused at times, but you’ll come away from this showing feeling good and understanding the power of strong women, who are prepared to create a little controversy to help out their local hospital. This show is directed by Marc Cameron.
