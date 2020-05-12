Twenty-five years ago this week, the Downtown Business Association had a new group of officers and directors for 1995-96. The members of the group were (front row, from left) directors Amy Woody, Christin Mustin, Ellen Ornberg, Rita Parker and Rachel Dowdle and (back row, from left) director Annette Bryant, director John Fender, secretary and treasurer Woody Killough, director Bill Griffith, vice president Fred Moody and director June Burnette. Unavailable for photograph were Joe Kessler, president of the DBA, and directors Rod Birdsong, Ken Suttles and Angie Buchanan Osse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.