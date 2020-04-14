Twenty-two years ago this week, the Marion Rotary Club recognized its Athletes of the Week. They were Brandon Blake (left) and Sara Goniea. Blake was a junior member of the McDowell Titans baseball team. He was the son of Vickie and Dennis Blake. Goniea was a junior member of the Lady Titans track team. She was the daughter of Evelyn and Ralph Goniea. They were presented to the club by Rotarian Jim Cook (center).
During the week of April 12, 1998, Becky Smith’s day care class at the First Baptist Church of Marion made their own Easter bonnets out of recycled newspaper. The kids then tried them on to see how they looked.
During the week of April 12, 1998, McDowell Titan southpaw Jamie Nodine gets set to deliver a pitch at a baseball game. McDowell lost to Alexander Central 7-5 that week and was then 8-5 overall, 2-4 in the Northwestern 4A Conference.
Twenty-two years ago this week, McDowell Titan pitcher Jamie Nodine (left) head Coach Dennis “Flea” Blake (center) and trainer Burt Blankenship (right) attend to injured catcher Travis Watkins during a game.
During the week of April 12, 1998, a fellow teacher helps lead teacher Trudy Higgins submerge herself in cherry-flavored gelatin as a reward for the kids who exceeded their read-a-thon goal. This was just one of the activities at Pleasant Gardens Elementary’s Fun Day.
During the week of April 12, 1998, these kindergarten and first-grade students at teacher Ann Cordell’s class at Marion Elementary School tried to block the sun as McDowell News photographer Bonnie Byrd captured them on film at the playground.
During the week of April 12, 1998, Brandon Freeman, Jamie Freeman and Jack Bridges were taking advantage of the nice spring weather by fishing at J and T Carp Pond on U.S. 70 West. They had not caught anything when the photo was snapped but said they had several nibbles.
During the week of April 12, 1998, a Norfolk Southern freight train sparked several fires in McDowell County on its trip from Bridgewater to Canton. The train was finally stopped in Old Fort.
Twenty-two years ago this week, Sarah Mace and Angel Pendley were proud of their school. They stood underneath a sign showing that Marion Elementary is a N.C. School of Distinction.
