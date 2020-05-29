During the week of May 17, 2001, Mark Logan (left) and Troy Williams hold up the old Carson’s Grill sign, just moments after the building was demolished. The structure, which had fallen into disrepair, had been a landmark in the West Marion community. It was a local hot spot with teen-agers and a place where many learned to shoot pool and dance. Built in the 1940s by owners Phoebe Lindsey and Zeke Carson, the building served as a meeting place, restaurant and even a temporary home for some. It had a pinball machine, a juke box and on the walls were pictures of B.B. King, Stevie Wonder and Percy Sledge.
