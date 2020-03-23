During the week of March 22, 2001, Ryan Davis, assistant manager of Walmart, presented Nebo Elementary kindergarteners with a check of $1,000 toward a new playground. Kindergarten teachers Joyce Poplin and Maria Bristol accepted the check with representatives of other kindergarten classes Sarah Bristol, Haley Buchanan, Andrina Morgan, James Bailor, Karl Eisenbraun and Megan Gaffigan.
