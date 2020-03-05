During the week of Feb. 23, 2001, NASCAR fans around the world were devastated by the death of racing legend Dale Earnhardt. He was killed on Feb. 18, 2001 in an accident that happened during the Daytona 500. Jim Holtsclaw of Marion considered himself a Dale Earnhardt fan rather than a NASCAR fan. In this photo, he is shown with his collection of Dale Earnhardt memorabilia, which he had been collecting for the previous seven years. The memorabilia was in Holtslcaw’s office at Skywatch Satellites on Baldwin Avenue. Holtsclaw, who felt as if he lost a family member with Earnhardt’s death, believed that the late race car driver’s No. 3 Chevrolet should be retired.
