MARS HILL — Mars Hill University recognizes 382 students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
Among them are:
» Kirsten Paige Melvin of Old Fort.
» Lauren Bailey Hudgins of Nebo.
» Elizabeth Shirley White of Marion.
About Mars Hill University:
Mars Hill University is a premier private, liberal arts institution offering over 30 baccalaureate degrees, as well as master’s degrees in criminal justice, elementary education, and management. Founded in 1856 by Baptist families of the region, the campus is located just 20 minutes north of Asheville in the mountains of western North Carolina. The university’s Asheville Center for Adult and Graduate Studies is located on Airport Road in Arden.
