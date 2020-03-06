West McDowell Middle School held its winter sports awards program last week. Girls' basketball award winners were (left to right) Karly Kemper, Abby Wyatt, Brooklyn Thompson, Emma Washburn and Kierstin Kemper.
West McDowell Middle School wrestling award winners were (left to right) Josh Davis, Morgan Repasky, Colby Carr and Hunter Kirby. Not pictured were Finn Taylor, Wyatt Clark, Hunter Pittman, Hayden Williams and Jonathan Hall.
West McDowell Middle School cheerleading award winners were Kellie DeHart (pictured), Jariah Allison and Brieanna Wallace.
West McDowell Middle School boys' basketball award winners were Eli Eliott (left) and Sage Wood. Not pictured were Mason Brewer and Alex Barnes.
