Local youngster Peyton Davis was a little disappointed as he celebrated his 10th birthday Sunday, but he understood about the virus and why he couldn’t have a party. So, when his mom took him outside to make his picture in front of his birthday sign he was really surprised to see the parade of cars with everyone blowing their horns and wishing him a happy birthday.
