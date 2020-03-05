RALEIGH — Women landowners and natural resource professionals interested in learning more about management and conservation on private lands are invited to attend the remaining ForestHer NC workshops, one of which will be held in Marion in March.
The workshops will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $25 per person. Pre-registration is required. Lunch and continuing education credits (Continuing Forestry Education, Environmental Education and The Wildlife Society) are provided. Dates and locations are:
» March 12: Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center, 1192 U.S. 64 W. Business, Pittsboro.
» March 19: Lenoir County Center, 1791 Hwy 11/55 S., Kinston. Register by March 12.
» March 26: McDowell Technical Community College, 54 College Drive, Marion. Register by March 12.
To register by mail, contact foresthern@gmail.com or 919-917-8646. Register online by going to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission website and searching for ForestHer.
During the workshops, participants will learn about invasive plants and their impact on wildlife, identifying birds by sight and sound, native landscaping for wildlife, managing their woods and fields for wildlife, and human wildlife interactions. These workshops in March are the third in a series of quarterly workshops offered regionally.
ForestHer NC is a new initiative created by conservation organizations in North Carolina to provide women who are forest landowners with tools and training to help them manage their lands and become more engaged in forest stewardship. While these workshops are designed for women, all are welcome to attend.
According to the Women Owning Woodlands network and data published in the National Woodland Owners Survey, “the percentage of family forest ownerships where a woman is the primary decision maker doubled from 2006 to 2013. These women make decisions for 44 million acres of America’s family forest land.”
In North Carolina, 65 percent of private forestland is jointly owned by women, yet statistics indicate that women are significantly less likely to attend conventional landowner programs and participate in management activities.
ForestHer NC is sponsored by conservation organizations including the Commission, U.S. Forest Service, N.C. Tree Farm Program, N.C. Forest Service, Audubon North Carolina, National Wild Turkey Federation, N.C. State Extension and the Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project.
