Today’s social isolation and safe distancing has changed how we will plan and plant our gardens in 2020. Most of the stores that sell plants for either our vegetable or flower gardens have had some restrictions to keep everyone safe.
Most people are keeping the 6 feet away and are wearing masks but there is still a risk for virus contact. As always use hand sanitizer and wash hands as soon as possible.
Online shopping for seeds and plants has been a good way to get more choices of disease resistant or heirloom seeds and plants.
Being outside it is easier to stay safe and get exercise while doing your garden preparations and getting your plans made. When you plan consider what does your family enjoys eating? Taking time to plan can result in increased success. Have you had soil testing done? There are soil test kits in stores or online. Add some flowers such as marigolds, sunflowers and zinnias to help with vegetable pollination.
Don’t forget to rotate crops to decrease the incidence of soil transmitted diseases. Draw a diagram so you can record where the vegetables are placed this year and then move them to another spot next year.
Many people are adding raised beds and improving the soil with organic mulch and raised beds help with drainage. Sunshine should be at least 6 hours a day and water is essential. Soaker hoses reduce diseases on leaves and a mulch helps conserve moisture and reduce your weeding time.
Spring gardens have the cool season vegetables such as radish, peas, spinach, beets, carrots and lettuce. Its a good time to plant herbs, too.
By May 15, in our zone 7 it is good to plant the summer vegetables: tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, melons, corn and beans.
If you want to plant a vegetable garden but don’t have the right space consider renting a raised bed from the Community Gardens at the Y. The rent is $10 for the season. Water and tools are available and you can be a safe distance from others.
Contact number for garden questions or bed rentals is 828-527-6267
