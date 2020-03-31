The McDowell County Board of Education met Monday with the public taking part online through Zoom or calling in and listening by phone at a time when it’s anything but business as usual.
The board discussed education updates as they relate to COVID-19, including the topics of pay and leave as well as remote learning.
“The latest executive order went into play at 5 o’clock today,” Superintendent Mark Garrett said. “So essential workers and can still maintain business. There are no requirements for IDs or anything of that nature at this point for travel. So our folks that need to be on the site are able to get to the site and our folks that need to be out on the road are able to do that.”
Garrett said the federal government has given leave dates with stipulations regarding whether a person was quarantined or written out by a physician for suspicion of the coronavirus.
“It’s still restrictive and we are still waiting on more information on how that plays out,” he added. “ So everyone through the March payroll is good. Everyone was paid in March, so the stuff that we are talking about is April, so basically the April pay period and beyond.”
The situation is still fluid, Garrett said. There was an upcoming webinar with finance officers in which Garrett planned to take part.
The superintendent told the board he and other administrators were making sure the system’s employees were aware of the leave policy so they could take advantage of it if needed.
Garrett also talked about remote learning and getting educational materials out to students.
“Subject to change weekly, what we have asked our folks to do is, we want to ease into this and grow into it,” he said. “Because we know that we are looking at six weeks… we will obviously be much better at this by April 15 and the next week and May 15, than we are right now. But initially what we asked teachers to do and schools to do is to give 10 days’ worth in that initial packet.”
In other business, the board discussed:
• Boosted Wi-Fi signals in schools' campus parking lots, Head Start and high school guard shack parking lots.
• Possible hybrid classes for students.
• A decision on prom by the end of April.
• Possible emergency powers to the superintendent in the future.
