North Carolina hosted more than 51 million visitors in 2018.
“In the foothills of North Carolina, we live in a beautiful region with a culture all its own,” said Cooperative Extension Director Molly Sandfoss. “Travelers and locals want to experience what we have to offer.”
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, McDowell County Center will host a general agritourism session on Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m. in the second floor of the County Administration Building at 60 E. Court St. in Marion.
Learn about agritourism from Karen Speer, who owns and operates Sweet Betsy Farm with her husband Ed Speer, and an opportunity to join an Agritourism Educational series to prepare you and your farm as a destination for visitors.
This event is free.
To register, you can email Heather_Peek@ncsu.edu, or call 828-652-8104.
Sandfoss said that her agency will highlight a mobile app, Visit NC Farms, that directs travelers to agritourism operations.
For McDowell, Polk, and Rutherford farmers joining this app is free but you must sign up. The app is available for local food and drink, farms and fisheries, farm stays, roadside stands, u-pick, local goods, special events/classes, and farmers’ markets. You will have an opportunity to sign up at this meeting, according to Sandfoss.
