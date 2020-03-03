Republican voters in McDowell County overwhelmingly chose challenger Lydia Tilley Effler over two-term incumbent Tonia Hampton for the office of Register of Deeds. And GOP voters picked challengers Chris Allison and Patrick Ellis for the two available seats on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners.
Since no Democrats in McDowell filed to run for these offices, the Republican primary should be the deciding election.
Effler easily won the local GOP nomination for the Register of Deeds office with 4,890 votes or 73.13%. She ran unsuccessfully for the party’s nomination before in 2016 but lost to incumbent Hampton at that time. Now, the results were dramatically different.
Hampton, who was seeking a third term as Register of Deeds, only garnered 1,797 votes or just 26.87%.
“I want to thank my Lord and Savior, my family and the citizens of McDowell County,” said Effler to The McDowell News. “I would like to also thank Mrs. Hampton for her years of service. When I filed to run for this office, I made a commitment that I would work hard and run a clean campaign. I look forward to continuing my service to the people of McDowell County. Tonight is a night for me to enjoy the many volunteers from my campaign and I am going to give out some hugs.”
The Republican primary for the Register of Deeds office became one of the most high-profile and emotional elections in recent McDowell history. Bright, colorful signs for the candidates could be seen all over the county and numerous ads were placed in The McDowell News and on radio station WBRM. There was also much campaigning conducted through social media.
The other big local race was the GOP primary for the two seats up for grabs on the McDowell County Board of Commissioners. And again, an incumbent lost.
Challengers Chris Allison and Patrick Ellis were the top vote-getters in the Republican primary for County Commission. Allison came out on top with 3,368 votes or 29.88%. Ellis came in a very close second with 3,343 votes or 29.66%.
Commissioner Lynn Greene, who was seeking re-election, came in third with 2,656 or 23.56%.
The other Republican candidates for commissioner were Mike Seay, who placed fourth with 1,161 votes or 10.3%, and Andrew Carlton, who finished fifth with 744 votes or 6.6%.
When contacted by The McDowell News for comment, Ellis said he wanted to wait until all of the results are in. But he said Tuesday night that “It is looking pretty good for us. I am feeling pretty good about it.”
Allison could not be reached by deadline for comment Tuesday night.
Another race of local interest was the election for a newly created judgeship in District 29A, which covers McDowell and Rutherford counties.
Corey MacKinnon of McDowell County easily won the judgeship with 7,581 votes or 56.18%. Anna L. Kegley of Rutherford County came in second with 3,331 votes or 24.69%. Anthony R. Morrow of Rutherford placed third with 2,581 votes or 19.13%, according to the N.C. Board of Elections Web site.
For just McDowell, MacKinnon was the clear winner in his home county with 4,169 votes or 65.46%. Morrow got 1,167 votes or 18.32%. Kegley received 1,033 votes of 16.22%.
Since no Democratic candidate filed to run for this judgeship, the Republican primary was the deciding election.
The voter turnout for the primary elections was 36.85% which means 10,336 ballots were cast out of an electorate of 28,052 eligible voters. Election Director Kim Welborn said this was a very good turnout for a primary election and it was better than the one in 2016.
For more local and statewide results click here.
