A Marion man faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday.
Deputy T.J. Madden of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Seth Avery McKinney, 20, address listed as Palmer Drive in Marion, with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Nov. 17, 2019, Madden assisted Detective Robert Watson of the Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop at the intersection of Fleming Avenue and Yancey Road on a Ford Ranger truck with an obscured tag.
McKinney was driving the truck, and there was a passenger.
Deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana, and a subsequent search turned up 25 grams of marijuana and articles of drug paraphernalia.
Following further investigation, charges were filed against McKinney, and he was recently arrested.
McKinney got a $15,500 bond.
