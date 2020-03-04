Thirty-eight students from Sarah Wills’ Exploring Business and Entrepreneurship class at West McDowell Middle School visited the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning. Wills explained that the students decided on their own to do community service projects throughout the county, one of those being Coffee with a Cop. They partnered with Starbucks in Black Mountain, represented by Amber Addison, and provided coffee and donuts to the deputies, administrators and staff of the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ricky Buchanan talked to the group about the different aspects of the Sheriff’s Office and what it takes to be a law enforcement officer, as well as answered questions from the students. “We appreciate you thinking of us,” Buchanan told them. “And we thank Starbucks for their generosity and the school system for the great partnership we have.”
