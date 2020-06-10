2020 — 436,014,022 (projected)
2019 — 1,239,254,735
2018 — 1,311,323,188
2017 — 1,225,639,438
2016 — 1,301,658,904
2015 --1,323,266,320
2014 — 1,257,400,618
2013 — 1,339,168,926
2012 — 1,381,106,440
2011 — 1,282,891,721
2010 — 1,328,549,023
Source: The-numbers.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.