The McDowell County Health Department has been notified by LabCorp that one additional McDowell County resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), McDowell County Emergency Management said in a release Sunday afternoon.
The individual is currently hospitalized and in isolation. The initial investigation links this positive case to community spread transmission. Community spread transmission is defined as not having contact with any confirmed positives or not being linked with travel to a known risk area.
Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released.
This brings the total number of positive cases in McDowell County to 10. As of Sunday, April 5, there have been 148 tests administered with 10 positives and 103 negatives. There are 35 tests pending results.
The McDowell County Health Department and McDowell County Emergency Management will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.
It is important for the community to understand that the identification of a case does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease. Social distancing and staying home are key to flattening the curve of COVID-19 spread. Public Health Director Karen Powell, stated, “When people travel anywhere within McDowell County, they should take precautions as if they may be exposed to COVID-19, as contact with the virus is possible anywhere.
It is a critical time to stay home in order to prevent the spread of this virus. Above all else, please isolate yourself at home if you are sick. Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and loss of smell.
The Health Department is continuing to test qualified individuals for COVID-19. If an individual thinks they have been exposed to the virus or if they are experiencing a fever, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687.
The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 AM – 8 PM, 7 days a week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to mcdowell.clearstep.health and completing the assessment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.