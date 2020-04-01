The McDowell County Health Department was notified today, Wednesday, April 1, by the North Carolina State Lab that one additional McDowell County resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is in isolation and has been linked to out of state travel.
This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases in McDowell to eight. As of Wednesday, 119 people have been tested, 74 have returned negative and 37 tests are still pending.
Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released.
Public Health Director Karen Powell stated, “It is more critical now than ever that the community stay at home and practice social distancing. The only way to stop this virus is for us to stop moving."
The McDowell County Health Department and McDowell County Emergency Management will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.
It is important for the community to understand that the identification of a case does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease. Above all else, please isolate yourself at home if you are sick. Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The Health Department is continuing to test qualified individuals for COVID-19. If an individual thinks they have been exposed to the virus or if they are experiencing a fever, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
For additional information about Foothills Health District or other community resources and health related data, please call our offices, Rutherford Co. (828) 287-6100, McDowell (828) 652-6811, or visit our website at http://www.foothillshd.org/.
