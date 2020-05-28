McDowell County Schools began their presentation of diplomas on Tuesday at Tom Johnson Camping Center.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m., McDowell Academy for Innovation (MAI) honored their six seniors and was able to gather under the pavilion at Tom Johnson’s, adhering to proper social distancing guidelines. The six MAI seniors got to walk across the stage and were presented with their diploma and a gift bag from their school. Parents were able to take photos and be present for their seniors receiving their diplomas.
Graduation ceremonies continued on Wednesday and today and will conclude on Friday.
“It was an excellent ceremony for a difficult situation," said parent Joshua Stevenson. “We appreciate the school working with the graduates.”
McDowell Early College seniors received their diplomas on Tuesday as well.
“The ceremony was really well done and I am glad that I actually got to go to this school and get the chance to get my diploma,” said McDowell Academy for Innovation graduate Jalynn Norton.
Graduate Hailey Stevenson said she appreciated the effort that went into the event.
“I am glad that I was able to have some form of ceremony during this,” she said. “It was hard. We were wondering what we were going to do.”
The McDowell News will publish a special section on June 4 honoring all graduates.
