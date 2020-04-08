Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Shop Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace
Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.
I would like to add special thanks to our sponsoring partner the McDowell Chamber of Commerce (www.mcdowellchamber. com) for supporting this initiative. With their generous support our local business community is able to participate in this online marketplace with no set up charges.
Every little bit helps right now. Visit the link listed below to check out our Shop Local page and see who is offering gift cards.
When you visit, you will note the number of communities participating in this initiative, and as you select The McDowell News know that we are proud to be part of supporting our business community.
Thank you for supporting our local businesses.
Sincerely,
Terry Coomes
Publisher
