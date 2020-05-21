A flood advisory has been issued for shoreline flooding along Lake James until Friday morning, according to a release from McDowell County Emergency Management
The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a
a flood advisory for east central McDowell County and west central Burke until 3:15 a.m. on Friday.
Rainfall accumulations of 7-10 inches since Monday over the headwaters of the Catawba River and associated tributaries has caused high flows into Lake James. The flood wave from this heavy rainfall is currently moving through Lake James, causing lake levels to increase above full pool.
Upstream, from Old Fort to Pleasant Gardens to Marion, the Catawba River has crested and is receding below critical levels. Duke Energy is aggressively moving water through the river system in order to manage this floodwave. Nevertheless, high pool elevations at Lake James will persist through Thursday.
Current level on Lake James as of 9 a.m. Thursday: 102.00 feet.
Action/Advisory Stage: 100.00 feet
Minor Flood Stage: 102.00 feet
Impacts: Between 101 and 102 feet. Nuisance flooding of low-lying areas adjacent to the shoreline including residential yards, campgrounds, docks, and boat-launch areas is ongoing. Lake waters may begin to flood Moose Lodge Campground, Moose Lodge Campground Road and Houseboat Lane. Campers should be prepared to seek higher ground should lake levels exceed 102.0 feet.
For more information on lake levels or dam releases, people are encouraged to visit http://lakes.duke-energy.com or call 1-800-829-5253.
