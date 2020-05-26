Editor’s note: This week, we launch a new continuing feature about hiking in Western North Carolina.
It’s important for the reader to know how I rate the trails. I’m a veteran hiker in my 60s. If you are a veteran hiker in your 30s, you might think the hike is a level or two easier. If this is your first time, regardless of age, it might be a little more difficult than I suggest.
The important thing is to be honest about your condition. Don’t kid yourself. Hiking is a chance to get out and think about things, not see who gets there first. Check with the doc to see if you’re OK to hike. Start easy and work up.
For these articles, I’ll be discussing day hikes mostly. For some hikes, you’ll need to start at daybreak and finish at dusk. I’ll throw in some overnighters once in a while.
Each trail I describe will have a difficulty level, recommended type of hiking shoe, distance, the approximate time the hike should take, safety and any other miscellaneous tips I might have.
Difficulty
A stroll in the park: These are trails or greenways that are paved or surfaced to make walking comfortable. Usually flat. Most of the time they are located close to parking and other conveniences. Bring the whole family and enjoy nature.
Beginner: Forest service roads and dirt trails. Well defined and maintained. There will be some gain and loss in elevation. Usually close to parking and other conveniences. You’ll get some exercise but in a more controlled environment.
Moderate: Mostly single track trails. There will be moderate to difficult elevation gains. Remember we live along and in the Blue Ridge Mountains. They don’t call them mountains without a reason. The distances will be a little longer and you’ll be carrying snacks and water.
Moderately Advanced: This level is basically the same as the Moderate level but there is more of it. The trails are longer and steeper. Plan on your nose touching the ground as you climb. If you don’t think you can make this type of hike, you probably can’t. Practice a little more. Find a hiking buddy.
Advanced: If I recommend this type of hike, and you do it, you will probably hate me until the end. Don’t do these alone. Bring a buddy who is in better shape than you and who is able to carry you out if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.