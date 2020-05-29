Editor’s note: This is part of series on hiking WNC rails. If you missed last week’s, you can find it at mcdowellnews.com.
First: Let’s talk about the invisible elephant; the now famous, talked about ad infinitum, wait for it … Covid-19. This trail is inside the state park. To get to the trail you have to navigate the visitor parking area and the visitor’s center. I was able to hike part of this trail with Park Superintendent, Nora Coffey. She gave me some guidelines: 1) Maintain a social distance even on the trail. When around others, wear a mask or bandana. I recommend the bandana. When not in use you can wear it around your neck. It gives you that Indiana Jones vibe. Also, on the plus side, my hiking buddies have told me that I look better with my face covered. At least, I think that’s a plus. 2) If you’re in a group, hike single file and step aside if another hiker approaches. 3) Fill your water bottle at home. If you forget, the faucets have potable water, but the fountains are turned off. 4) Try to plan ahead so you don’t need the restrooms. They are available but a major pain for the staff to keep sanitized. 5) Concessions are closed so if you need a snack, bring it. If you have questions, visit NCPARKS.GOV/OPEN.
Also, talk to the rangers. We are extremely fortunate to have this professional group here at Lake James. They will help you.
Now, lets get to the Mill’s Creek Trail.
Difficulty: Moderate. This is a great way start your outdoor routine. You can make it aerobic or just a casual walk in the woods. I saw a couple of benches along the route. Have a pleasant stop. Drink some water. Remove you mask first or people will talk.
Shoes: A light to medium weight hiking shoe that supports the ankle. The trail may still have some wet spots from the recent rain, so a light boot also works well.
Time: Expect to spend 1.5 to 2.5 hours on the trail. That is if you take your time and enjoy the nature around you. It’s a loop trail so when you finish you’re back to your starting point. Don’t push. If you are like me, you’re just learning to breathe again.
Distance: Total loop is just a little over 3.5 miles. Elevation gain/loss is no more than 50 to 75 feet. It is a rolling trail.
Safety: This is an easy to moderate trail hike, depending on how you approach it. In the summer you may see snakes. I haven’t seen them yet, but they are there. Make sure you take a bottle of water on this one. You can dehydrate in the heat and humidity. Not only is it bad for your health, you won’t look cool when you get back to the visitor’s center.
Courtesy: That’s really what the first rules are about. Hikers, more than any other group I know, are keenly aware of their surroundings and polite to others. Just soak it in.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Go to the Paddy’s Creek part of the Lake James State Park. Go all the way out to the visitor’s center. When you get to the parking lot, pass the visitor’s center on your right and park as far to the east as you can go. The trail starts at the end of the lowest parking lot. There is a sign.
THE TRAIL: Once you cross the access road to the launching area for official boats you will see the trail. At the beginning it is almost a single track but immediately widens to a comfortable hiking path. A mild downhill then you start a gently rolling trail for a couple of miles. There are a few long gentle up hills so feel free to stop and enjoy the scenery. Many great lake views are just off to your right.
While you’re hiking, try to identify a few spots where daffodils are blooming, or you see an usual grouping of smaller rocks. You are probably looking at the remains of an old homestead. Take a minute and try to imagine a cabin sitting there in the wilderness. Remember, there was probably no Lake James when the cabin was flourishing.
(The lake was created between 1916 and 1923 with the construction of dams across the Catawba River and two tributaries, Paddy Creek and Linville River to create hydroelectric power.)
Keep your eyes open for deer, owls, turkeys and squirrels. There is even a very remote possibility of a bear sighting.
At about 2.5 miles you will come to a crossing at the paved entrance road. Even if you are tired, go straight across the paved road to the trail on the other side. Pretty soon you will have a long gentle downhill stretch until this trail dead ends into the Paddy’s Creek Trail. This is the trail that will take you back to the parking lot. Turn left at the trail intersection and get ready to complete the loop. You have about 5 — 7 more minutes.
Please help to keep these trails clean. I used to say, “If you see trash, pick it up and deposit it when you get back.” Probably not a good idea right now. So, help by carrying your own trash out. But you already knew that.
