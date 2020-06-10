Because of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, all of North Carolina’s counties are reporting significantly higher unemployment rates. McDowell County is no exception.
For the month of April, McDowell reported an 11.7% jobless rate, which is a little lower than the statewide average of 12.5% and is lower than many of the counties in this region. April is the most recent month available for the statewide unemployment figures.
Just one month before in March, McDowell’s jobless rate was only 4.4%. In the space of just one month, the rate increased by 7.3% due to the COVDI-19 pandemic. A year before, McDowell’s jobless rate was 3.4% in April 2019.
The 11.7% rate for McDowell means 2,466 were considered unemployed in April out of a labor force of 21,003. With the April figures, McDowell is placed in the middle of all 100 counties with the 50th lowest unemployment rate in North Carolina, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Of the surrounding counties, Buncombe had a 17.5% unemployment rate for April, which is the one of the highest rates for the entire state. Before the pandemic and its economic impact, Buncombe would usually report having the lowest jobless rate in North Carolina.
Avery had 10.2% for April. Burke had 15.5% and it is also one of the highest rates in North Carolina. Yancey reported 10.7% for that month while Mitchell reported 12.7% for April. Rutherford reported a 14.1% rate for that month.
Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in April. Dare County had the highest unemployment rate at 24.5%, while Bertie County had the lowest at 6.4 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton had the highest rate at 17.6% and Durham-Chapel Hill and Greenville each had the lowest rate at 9.5 percent. The April not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 12.5%, according to the news release.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in April by 676,373 to 4,090,238, while those unemployed increased by 372,497 to 585,304. Since April 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 781,342, while those unemployed increased 406,392.
“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” reads the news release.
The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on the retail sales in McDowell too.
Through the first nine months of the 2019-2020 fiscal year, retail sales in McDowell County increased by 9.3%, outpacing the state growth of 5.8% for this same time period. In 2018-2019, retail sales in McDowell County grew by more than $44 million, or 12.5%, for a record total of over $396 million.
Retail sales in McDowell County increased faster than the state as a whole for eight of the past 13 years. Since 2005, retail sales in McDowell County have grown by 82.9%, compared to growth for the state of 54.2%, according to information from the Marion Business Association.
But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in less people going out and shopping at local stores. As a result of the governor’s executive orders, most downtown Marion businesses closed but some service and small retail shops remained open.
Retail sales are expected to decline statewide and locally beginning with April sales and continuing for a few months. However, with more businesses scheduled to open in the next few months and business expansions underway, the hope is that retail sales will recover locally by late 2020 or early 2021, potentially faster than the statewide recovery, said MBA officials.
