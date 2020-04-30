Friday, March 13, ended like any other school day for hundreds of classrooms across the state of North Carolina. The bell rang and everyone went home for the weekend.
Sadly, forty-eight hours later, Gov. Roy Cooper would announce that the public schools within the state would close their doors for in person instruction and virtual learning and work packets would take its place through at least May 15.
Then Friday, April 24, he announced that school would not physically reopen this year.
In McDowell County, as in the other districts in our state as well as our nation, school personnel answered the call. While in private their minds were probably swirling, these educational professionals went into battle mode.
By the end of that first week, work packets had been created and handed out. Meals were already being passed out and continue to be. Our technology department went into overdrive making sure that as many children in McDowell County would have internet access as possible. Community partnerships took off and at home learning began. Perhaps the most important partnership has been the one between teachers and parents.
Many parents are still working full-time jobs which make educating their children at home difficult. Other parents are facing unemployment and financial insecurities and have put those behind them to help their children’s teachers by educating their children at home.
McDowell County Schools, under the guidance of Laura Davis, established a Facebook live page for parents to see standards taught by various educators throughout the day. Many classroom teachers began doing Google meet, zoom hangouts and Facebook classroom pages or Google classrooms to interact with their students.
I can’t imagine how hard this has been on students and parents, but as a 30-year veteran teacher with McDowell County Schools, I know how hard this would have been for me.
I have had the privilege to walk along beside our daughter, Anna Silver, who signed her paperwork to begin her teaching career at West Marion Elementary School, in January 2020.
On March 13, she had 10 weeks of teaching experience. Then it all flipped upside down.
Her journey isn’t one that others aren’t traveling. I have just been able to chronicle it with her as she has gone along. Most recently, she, along with the class’ favorite dog, Mia, spent several hours on two days visiting her kids at their homes.
Twelve of her 20 students answered her Google form agreeing for her to visit them while still practicing social distancing guidelines. I’m not sure who was happier- Anna or the kids. Many other teachers are doing the same thing.
Teacher Appreciation Day is May 5. If you’d like to drop a note or something special to your child’s teacher or perhaps your favorite teacher (including administrators and other school personnel at each school as well), I’m sure that this year, more than any other, it would be greatly appreciated.
To the unsung heroes, I salute and thank you. Your children will never forget this year, not because of the pandemic necessarily, but because of how you never gave up on the call you answered to educate them.
(1) comment
Her mask? Where the heck is her mask? TWO pictures of her without a mask, and no masks on the kids. This is shameful. Simply shameful.
