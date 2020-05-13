McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are making residents aware of a new scam circulating in the area.
People are receiving emails, mainly from phony beer manufacturers, asking them to display decals on their vehicles in exchange for payment. They are promising to mail a check to that person, and the citizen will pay some for the decals and deposit the remainder.
This is a scam, the sheriff's office said. Do not send money or give personal information to someone you do not know. If you have questions or concerns, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.
Here is what the Federal Trade Commission says about the scam:
The scammers promise to pay you a certain amount to “rent” the space on your car, but they send you a check for more than that amount. They tell you to deposit the check, take your share of the money, and wire the rest of it to the company that will wrap your car. Weeks after you wire the money, which could be thousands of dollars, you find out the deposited check was a fake.
It takes only a few days for your bank to make the money available to you, but it can take weeks for your bank to determine that a check is a fake. You are responsible for any check you deposit: when a check turns out to be a fake, you have to pay the bank back.
