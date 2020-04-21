RALEIGH - The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Benjamin Carver as warden of Marion Correctional Institution in Marion. He has served as associate warden for custody and operations at Alexander Correctional Institution since 2016.
As warden, Carver is responsible for all operations at the facility including custody for up to 900 offenders, programming, food service, fiscal and training of up to 400 staff members at the close and minimum custody facility.
Marion CI provides a number of academic and vocational classes, as well as jobs that teach valuable skills and work ethics, and self-improvement programs.
“Warden Carver is a consummate corrections professional with a toolbox full of skills and experience he will put to good use,” said Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee. “He is an excellent addition to the team of wardens across the state who are working hard to keep their facilities safe for everyone and to protect the public.”
A 22-year veteran in state government service, Carver began his career in 1998 as a correctional officer at Foothills Correctional Institution. He progressed through the ranks as a sergeant, unit manager, captain and disciplinary hearing officer prior to his promotion in 2016 to associate warden at Alexander CI.
Carver has been a member of the Prison Emergency Response Team and is a general instructor for the Department of Public Safety. He is graduate of the Correctional Leadership Development Program, PEAK Performance training and will complete the Certified Public Manager’s Program later this year.
“I am honored and excited for this opportunity,” said Carver. “Marion CI is a great facility with dedicated staff. I look forward to getting to know the staff and the operation as we work toward the mission of the facility and the agency.”
