The city of Marion Tree Board’s Art Contest may be over, but tree board members hope the natural beauty that inspired entrants to create such wonderful pieces of art lives on forever.
The contest concluded in March with more than 80 entries ranging from paintings to poems.
Originally, the Tree Board had planned a reception at MACA for entrants to be recognized in front of members of the public, but that reception was canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order which limited crowd size to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Tree Board Chairman John Reese stated that the board was ecstatic about the number of entries, since the contest was held in honor of the City of Marion’s 30th Anniversary as a Tree City USA.
“The response to the contest from our community was fantastic,” said Reese. “Several of the Tree Committee Members and I commented on how impressed we were with everyone’s entries. We have a lot of talent from all age groups in our community and it was displayed during this contest. We thank everyone who participated.”
The Tree Board looks forward to other celebrations in honor of the City’s milestone anniversary later in the year.
First place and Best of Show winners will receive a City of Marion Tree Board T-shirt, Yeti-style cup and certificate. Second place and Judge’s Choice winners will receive a t-shirt and certificate. Third place winners will receive a gift certificate from a local business and certificate.
Winners will be contacted with instructions on when they can pick up their prizes from Marion City Hall.
