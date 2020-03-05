On Tuesday, the Marion City Council said no to engine braking within the city limits.
During the first regular meeting for March, the City Council adopted an ordinance prohibiting the use of engine compression brakes, commonly referred to as “jake” brakes, in the city limits.
Engine compression brakes are a device primarily on tractor-trailers for the conversion of an engine from an internal combustion one to an air compressor for the purpose of braking without the use of wheel brakes. Such braking is sometimes used by tractor trailers and creates loud noises that disturb surrounding residences and businesses, which is why many cities have outlawed its use, according to City Manager Bob Boyette.
Mayor Steve Little described how the sound of engine braking on Rutherford Road can affect his home and his neighbors’ homes on South Garden Street, which is nearby.
“When it happens, it shakes the walls in the house,” said Little. “It’s incredibly loud.”
Marion officials based their ordinance on one that was adopted in Waynesville. Under the new ordinance, no engine braking will be allowed in Marion except for emergency situations like avoiding a collision with another vehicle. Enforcement of the new ban will be similar to the enforcement of the city’s noise ordinance. An officer would have to observe the engine braking taking place before issuing a citation.
The new ordinance became effective upon adoption.
In addition, the City Council held a public hearing Tuesday to close out of the Community Development Block Grant for cleanup of the Drexel Heritage plant demolition. The work of cleanup from the unfinished demolition has been completed and the site in the Cross Mill community is ready to be marketed to prospective industrial tenants.
But before the CDBG could be closed out, city of Marion officials had to conduct a public hearing, as required by law.
“I would like to commend everybody who worked hard to get this cleaned up,” said Councilman Billy Martin. “It’s a big job and we’re better for it.”
After hearing no comments from the public, the hearing was closed and the project was closed out.
In another matter, the council agreed to participate in a project with the N.C. Department of Transportation to add vehicle detection loops at the intersection of South Main and State streets. The city’s cost will be $4,204.
Council members gave city staff the authority to determine the best timing for this expense, either in the current fiscal year or in the 2020-21 fiscal fear. The traffic signal at South Main and State is timed and does not have vehicle detection. As a result, drivers often have to wait at a red light on South Main Street even when there is no traffic on State Street, creating traffic flow issues on Main Street. When the vehicle detection loops are added, South Main Street will stay green unless traffic comes to the intersection on State Street. This should alleviate some of the traffic problems at that intersection, city officials said.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
» Approved the contract for the mowing of the Morehead Cemetery. The council awarded a contract with John Chambers for six mowing seasons at a rate of $150 a week. “He does an awesome job,” said Public Works Director Brant Sikes about Chambers.
» Held a 20-minute ,closed session to consult with City Attorney Jennifer Jackson. City officials talked with Jackson about a lawsuit filed by the city of Marion and McDowell County related to the bid bond for the original low bidder with the Drexel Heritage cleanup project. No action was taken after the closed session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.