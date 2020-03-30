On Monday, the city of Marion announced that it would extend its closure of city facilities to the public through at least Thursday, April 30, and restrict the number of people in attendance at City Council meetings to no more than 10 people.
Both efforts are part of the city of Marion’s COVID-19 Response Plan, which was created as part of the city’s commitment to the health and welfare of citizens, visitors and employees. City officials continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and follow guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, local Public Health District and McDowell County Emergency Management, according to the news release.
Citizens will still be able to conduct city business during this time, but in an altered way. City Council meetings will continue.
City facilitiesCity facilities will operate under normal business hours, but public access will be suspended until further notice to protect the public and city workers from exposure.
All public assembly facilities including the Municipal Event Center, Marion Community Building and Depot are closed to groups of 10 or more.
City Council meetingsCity Council meetings will continue to take place twice per month, with social distancing practices implemented in meeting spaces.
No more than 10 people will be allowed in attendance during these meetings, but an alternative means of viewing City Council meetings will be available to the public for viewing.
Any changes to the schedule of these meetings will be sent to the local media, announced on the City’s website and on social media.
City servicesUtility customers may make payments either:
Through the drive-through located at City Hall , 194 N. Main Street, Marion.
in the drop box depository located at City Hall located near the drive-thru.
Via mail to PO Drawer 700, Marion, NC 28752.
Or online using the City’s online payment system at (http://marionnc.org/Marion/pages/payment.html).
Property tax payments may be made either:
Through the drive-thru located at City Hall, 194 N. Main Street, Marion.
In the drop box depository located at City Hall located near the drive-thru.
Via mail to P.O. Drawer 700, Marion, NC 28752.
Residents may call City Hall at 652-3551 for any assistance with property tax or utility billing questions or to set up or discontinue water/sewer/garbage service.
Planning and Development DepartmentAll in-person visits to the City’s Planning and Development Department will be suspended until further notice. These services include building, zoning, or other development matters, as well as any code enforcement matters involving development and/or nuisance investigations.
The Planning and Development office will remain open during regular business hours to process applications and answer questions.
The public can submit Development Applications:
Through the drive-thru located at City Hall, 194 N. Main Street, Marion,
In the drop box depository located at City Hall located near the drive-thru,
Via mail to P.O. Drawer 700, Marion, NC 28752.
By email
Please note that there will need to be 24-hour advance notice on all inspections during this time. And that contractors do not have to be on-site as long as the inspector has access to perform inspection.
For building services please contact (828) 460-0676, for zoning and code enforcement matters contact (828) 803-9591, and for all other calls please contact Marion City Hall at (828) 652-3551.
Human ResourcesThe Human Resources Department will be closed to walk-ins for job applications. Prospective applicants can obtain an application at http://marionnc.org/Marion/pages/employment.php and email completed applications to trose@marionnc.org.
Marion Police DepartmentAll records request to the Marion Police Department must be made by telephone 828-652-5205. This includes copies of accident and incident reports. The hours available to obtain those reports will be Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., you will be required to have a valid email address to receive any documents.
As always, all police officers will be available 24/7. This requirement is just limiting public access to our lobby. If you need to speak with an officer or file a report, please call 828-652-4000 or if you have an emergency call 911.
Marion Fire DepartmentAll station tours and visits have been suspended. All fire report request from the Marion Fire Department must be made by telephone 828-652-5201. This includes copies of fire and incident reports. The hours available to obtain those reports will be Monday-Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., you will be required to have a valid email address or fax number to receive any documents.
Written burning permits will be suspended at Marion Fire Department. Burning permits will still be available online at https://www.ncforestservice.gov/burn_permits/burn_permits_main.htm
As always, firefighters will be available 24/7 and responding to calls. This requirement is just limiting public access inside our facility.
If you need to speak with someone from the Fire Department, please call (828) 652-5201 or if you have an emergency call 911.
For the latest information go to www.MarionNC.org and click the News Section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.