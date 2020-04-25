The McDowell County Health Department was notified Thursday that two additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the known total to 23.
No other cases had been announced by deadline on Saturday, but any additional information will be available at mcdowellnews.com today and Monday.
The initial investigation linked one of the new positive results to community spread. The second positive was in relation to contact with another known positive case, McDowell Emergency Management said in a news release.
Public health staff had already initiated an investigation and planned be identify close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released, health officials said.
As of Thursday, there had been 322 people tested with 285 negative results. Fourteen tests were pending results. Nine people were in quarantine and 13 had been released from quarantine. One death had occurred in McDowell County due to COVID-19.
The McDowell County Health Department and McDowell County Emergency Management said they will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through local media partners, which include The McDowell News and WBRM.
“It is important for the community to understand that the identification of additional cases does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease,” the health department said in a news release.
McDowell County Health Director, Karen Powell stated, “We are continuing to see a rise in numbers for McDowell County. The positive results represent clear transmission countywide. It is evident that transmission is coming from contacts with positives, contacts outside the county, as well as community wide transmission. We also have positives that do not have traceable origins. The incubation period of the virus is frightening to me because people can be asymptomatic for potential weeks, be sharing the virus with others and not even realize it. This is where we get into trouble with community spread. I can’t say it enough for community members to stay at home unless necessary. Assume that every time you leave your home, you are potentially exposed to COVID-19.”
The Health Department is continuing to test qualified individuals for COVID-19. If an individual believes they have been exposed to the virus or if they are experiencing a fever, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to mcdowell.clearstep.health and completing the assessment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.