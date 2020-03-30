Corpening YMCA provides support to community during COVID-19

The Corpening Memorial YMCA continues to be an essential resource in McDowell County during these challenging times through their mobile food markets, emergency child care, virtual services, and more.
“Although we have refocused our operational efforts to community outreach, we remain focused on the health and well-being of our members, staff, and community at large,” said Toby Bramblett, executive director of the Corpening Memorial YMCA.
Food for all
The Y will continue to run five scheduled mobile food market sites in McDowell County every month, with prepackaged bags of fresh produce. They’ve also added prepackaged takeout meals every Monday to Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Anyone 19 and under can stop by the Corpening Y for a free meal. Their usual Saturday meals are for all ages and available for pickup from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., according to a news release.
As always, there’s no charge for these services, and no questions are asked.
“Just last week, we served close to 300 neighbors at our mobile food markets and 75 weekend meals at the Y,” said Bramblett.
If anyone is quarantined and needs food resources, they can reach out to 828-775-7081 for assistance.
Emergency child care
In coordination with local emergency services, the Y is offering emergency child care for essential personnel such as first responders, health care workers, and teachers. Advance registration is required to ensure the Y has the required paperwork completed for your child(ren). Click for more information and to sign up.
The YMCA is offering this service at no charge through March 31. Starting April 1, the fee for daily drop-in care is $40 per child. The state will begin funding weekly childcare starting April 1. Parents will need to register for the weekly program, not the daily drop-in program, to participate in the state-funded program.
A limited amount of financial assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis. YMCA afterschool families who already have vouchers or financial assistance do not have to submit tax forms or pay stubs, but they do need to complete the financial assistance application for emergency child care, according to a news release.
Due to state licensing requirements during the COVID-19 crisis, all parents will be required to complete new state paperwork. See the YMCA website for details.
Homeschool resources
The Y is also supporting our afterschool families by sending daily emails with fun activities, including active play ideas (scavenger hunts, kids yoga, kids Zumba, and more), character development work, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) projects for all ages.
Online support
The Y is also offering access to a variety of free online workouts and group exercise classes to help them stay fit during this time of social distancing. These options offer high-quality workouts via TV, computer, tablet, and smartphone:
• Live group exercise classes on Facebook
• Workouts and exercise classes via their website and mobile app
Participants in many of the Y’s wellness programs for seniors and people with chronic conditions are meeting virtually. Y staff members are doing wellness checks by phone.
Stay with us
The YMCA is a nonprofit community benefit organization meeting urgent needs during this health crisis. You can help the Y sustain these services and future operations by donating to their Community Emergency Response Fund.
The nonprofit YMCA of Western North Carolina strengthens local communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Founded in 1889, the YMCA of WNC engages more than 100,000 people – regardless of age, income, or background – to empower young people to reach their full potential, improve individual and community well-being, and give back and inspire action in the community. It does this through eight YMCAs, dozens of program sites, and YMCA Camp Watia. As the state’s largest provider of licensed school-age child care, it gives more than 1,000 children a day the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive. For more information, please visit ymcawnc.org.
