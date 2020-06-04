On Monday, the courts in McDowell County reopened for hearing cases after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with the reopening, court officials are taking extra precautions to make sure the public, the legal community, the law enforcement officers and courthouse staff are all safe.
Clerk of Superior Court Melissa Adams told The McDowell News that the McDowell County Courthouse and its courtrooms are being sanitized more than once per day and in between the different sessions. Hand sanitizing stations have been placed at the entrance to each courtroom.
Plexiglas partitions are being used in the courthouse wherever possible.
On May 19, Chief District Court Judge Robert Martelle issued an order that all District Court cases would be heard as regularly scheduled. To comply with the Centers for Disease Control social distancing requirements, criminal District Court will be limited to 50 defendants on the main docket. First appearances and domestic violence cases will be handled from 9-9:45 a.m. They will not be counted as part of the 50 defendants. The main docket will be handled at 10 a.m. after the courtroom has been sanitized. Defendants will be seated in the courtroom or the jury assembly room in marked seats in compliance with the CDC social distancing rules, according to Martelle’s order.
Class H and Class I felony cases will no longer be handled in District Court. They will be sent to Superior Court for final resolution.
DSS Court will be limited to 10 cases at 9 a.m. and 10 cases at 1:30 p.m. each session. The DSS attorney will do his best to limit the total number of respondents and witnesses in the courtroom to no more than 30 each session. Child support court will be limited to 50 people (plaintiffs and defendants) at 9 a.m. and 50 people (plaintiffs and defendants) at 1:30 p.m. Jail cases will not be counted as part of the 50. The people will be seated in compliance with CDC social distancing, according to Martelle’s order.
Juvenile court will be limited to 10 cases each day. Domestic court will be limited to 10 cases each term.
The following cases shall retain their priority status in determining which cases shall be included each day for District Criminal Court:
First appearances
Bond hearings
48-hour holds on domestic violence cases
Appointment of counsel for indigent defendants
Preliminary hearings on probation violations
Probable cause hearings
Habeas corpus jail cases and final dispositive matters for incarcerated individuals upon taking proper precautions
Proceedings that can be conducted remotely
All domestic violence cases shall be handled according to normal operating procedures. There will be no changes to the domestic violence case schedule. Juvenile court will continue to hear first appearances, custody hearings and probable cause hearings.
This order from Martelle will be effective until 5 p.m. July 3.
Adams said to The McDowell News the courtrooms have been marked for social distancing and according to the judge’s order the number of people allowed in the courtroom is limited to 50.
“The courtroom capacity outlined in the chief judge’s order was approved by the local health department,” she added. “Those coming to court are asked to sit at a space marked for social distancing. Masks are not required but not prohibited. Jury trials have not resumed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.