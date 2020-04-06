Although it is highly unlikely they can get sick from the coronavirus, McDowell County’s animals are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 situation indirectly.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick from the coronavirus. And in the United States, there is no evidence to suggest that any animals, including pets, livestock, or wildlife, might be a source of COVID-19 infection at this time, according to the CDC’s Web site.
“However, because all animals can carry germs that can make people sick, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals,” reads the CDC Web site.
Owners of pets and farm animals should wash their hands after handling them, their food, waste or supplies. Owners should always practice good pet hygiene and clean up after pets properly. Owners should take your pets to the veterinarian regularly and talk to your veterinarian if you have questions about your pet’s health, according to the CDC’s Web site.
But taking an animal to the veterinarian can be a problem during this time of social distancing. The problem exists more for the owner and the veterinary staff rather than the animals. Often times, the waiting rooms at veterinary hospitals are crowded with people and their animal companions waiting to be seen.
Marion’s two veterinary hospitals have implemented changes to maintain a safe distance between the owners and the staff members.
Crestview Veterinary Hospital has a message about curbside service on its sign along the five lane.
“COVID-19 is certainly a serious disease and we take it seriously here,” said Dr. Suzanne Sewell, owner of Crestview. “We’ve gone to a curbside service.”
Crestview asks the animal owners to call when they arrive. A member of the veterinary hospital’s staff will go out in the parking lot and get the pet. The owner stays in the car while the pet is being treated.
Sewell said she and her staff will adjust their procedures as the coronavirus situation develops.
As the effects of COVID-19 situation continue to be felt, people will probably need the comfort from their pets more and more.
“They are going to help us with our stress levels and we need to take care of them,” said Sewell.
The McDowell News attempted to contact Dr. John Owens with the Animal Hospital of Marion about how his veterinary practice is being affected. He has not been available for comment.
But the Facebook page for the Animal Hospital of Marion stated last month that their waiting room capacity is now limited to six clients and one person per pet. If the room is at capacity, the owner is asked to wait outside. People are asked to maintain social distancing within the building and use hand sanitizer or wash their hands before and after entering the building. The pet owners have the option of checking in with the staff as they have done in the past. But another option is to check in with the staff in the building and then wait in your vehicle with your pet until an employee arrives to take your pet for treatment. The third option is to check in over the phone and wait in your vehicle with your pet until an employee arrives to take your pet for treatment.
“Please bear with us as we adopt these procedural protocols,” reads the Facebook page for the Animal Hospital of Marion. “The health and safety of our furry friends and their caretakers is our number one priority.”
The Animal Hospital of Marion has now set up outside tables where owners can check in their pets for treatment.
The McDowell County Animal Shelter hasn’t seen an increase in the numbers of cats and dogs being brought there because the owners can no longer care for them due to COVID-19, according to Public Services Director Terry DePoyster.
As of Tuesday, the county’s Animal Shelter is still operating under normal hours. But because of the social distancing guidelines, no more than three visitors are allowed inside the building on N.C. 226 South at one time. The shelter also has three staff members on duty.
As of Tuesday, the county’s Animal Shelter has a total of 47 animals under its care. Some of them have been placed with foster homes until they can be placed in a permanent home. So of the 47, there are 10 dogs in foster homes and 15 dogs at the shelter along with 13 cats in foster homes and nine cats at the shelter.
The county’s shelter used to have volunteers who helped the staff care for the cats and dogs. Now with the coronavirus situation, those volunteers are not coming to help out because of the social distancing restrictions.
“It has affected us on the volunteers,” said DePoyster. “It does affect the animal welfare. That’s an important part of their lives, the human interaction.”
DePoyster said the county’s Animal Shelter is working with the weekly pet food bank operated by Mercy Fund Animal Rescue. On Thursdays, volunteers with the Mercy Fund meet at St. John’s Episcopal Church at the outdoor picnic shelter, behind the Parish House on South Main Street, to distribute pet food. Some food supplies are donated by MANNA FoodBank, but the majority comes from donations by individuals concerned for the well-being of local animals. For a family with many pets, a large bag is available. For those with just one animal, the volunteers re-bag small bags for distribution, according to the Website for St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Joy Harklerode with the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue said Thursday her organization did not have the food bank this week and are handling it on a week by week basis. But her volunteers are committed to making sure people have food for their pets. That seems to be the main worry among animal owners during the coronavirus situation.
“I have had many, many calls from people who are worried about how they are going to feed their animals,” she said to The McDowell News.
Harklerode said these people are worried about feeding their animal companions if they get sick or if they are out of work.
“Anybody in need of food, they can call me and we will drop it on their porch,” she said. “We are trying to provide everything we can food wise. We are committed to try to help in every way.”
The Mercy Fund Animal Rescue has dog houses too. For more information about the free pet food, contact Mercy Fund Animal Rescue at 652-7980.
Jamie Stillwachs with Day One Animal Rescue said her group has seen an increase in adoptions and foster homes for homeless animals.
“In our area, from my perspective, the animal welfare situation actually seems to be doing OK,” said Stillwachs to The McDowell News. “We have seen a big increase in adoptions and foster homes since so many people have been home from work and have the extra time to work with an animal.
“Our adoption numbers last week were the highest we have ever seen at our rescue. I visited the McDowell County Shelter yesterday to pull some dogs, and their numbers of animals there also seem lower than it's been in months. If people are giving up their animals more, it seems to at least be balancing itself out with more people welcoming animals into their homes also. I don't know if it will continue this way, but so far it hasn't negatively impacted our adoptions and getting animals into foster, thankfully!”
The CDC’s Web site has recommendations for pet owners who might be sick with COVID-19.
“If you are sick with COVID-19 (either suspected or confirmed), you should restrict contact with pets and other animals, just like you would around other people,” reads the CDC Web site. “Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus. This can help ensure both you and your animals stay healthy.
“When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. Avoid contact with your pet including, petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.