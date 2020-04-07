As the COVID-19 situation continues, McDowell Mission Ministries remains committed to helping those who find themselves without a home. But like everyone else, the local homeless ministry has had to change how it operates.
Director Sabra Rock said McDowell Mission Ministries’ two shelters, the John Thompson Center for Men on State Street and the Friendship Home for Women and Children on Fleming Avenue, are hearing from more people experiencing homelessness, including families.
But due to the COVID-19 situation, McDowell Mission Ministries is unable to accept new residents at the shelters.
“Unfortunately, we have had both shelters on quarantine for the last three weeks,” said Rock to The McDowell News. “We understand that one outbreak will engulf our mission. We are not allowing anyone in or out. If they leave, they cannot come back.”
Families at the shelters are required to practice social distancing. They are eating, doing laundry, going outside for exercise, in shifts.
All of this causes stress among the people who already are without a home.
“Morale of the residents is distressed,” said Rock. “Being confined is extremely taxing, unable to attend counseling except by online sessions, not being able to see friends or family even, to maintain visitations with their children.”
Residents are able to leave so they can work at a job but it has to be a workplace where the temperatures of the employees are checked regularly. Rock said Baxter Healthcare is so far the only local workplace that does this and there is only person at the mission who is in this situation. Food and medicines are delivered to the shelters.
All of this is an effort to avoid contact with the virus. “If we have one person that contracts the virus, we know it will spread quickly,” said Rock.
As of Tuesday, there are 33 people living at the Friendship Home, including women, children and babies. A total of 15 men are staying at the John Thompson Center.
It is also taking a toll on the staff working at the shelters. Rock said her staff members are extremely tired and stressed after seven-day weeks of supervision. As of Tuesday, there are only two staff members to operate both shelters.
Rock herself is working from home as much as she can but she is coming in part-time to work at the shelters.
The resale store on State Street is temporarily closed. Other homeless shelters have closed completely which puts people back on the streets.
Furthermore, the COVID-19 situation is having a negative impact on the funding and donations necessary to keep McDowell Mission Ministries operating.
“In addition, as churches have stopped holding services, our donations have stopped,” said Rock. “We are appealing to our community to remember our mission and the work that we are doing here. We must provide food, water, electricity and toiletry items for all residents in two shelters or else they will be on the streets in our communities.”
What is fortunate is that no one at Friendship Home or the John Thompson Center have tested positive for the coronavirus. Only one of the former residents has been tested for the coronavirus and it came back negative, according to Rock.
“We pray that we can continue to operate, as most shelters have closed and put residents in the streets,” said Rock. “We ask for prayer from our friends and our community. We place all of our faith in almighty God.”
