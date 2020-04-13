COVID-19 situation causing some companies to hire more workers

The ongoing COVID-19 situation has forced some businesses in McDowell to close their doors and lay off workers. But for other local companies, the coronavirus is having an opposite effect.
McDowell County enjoyed a very low unemployment rate prior to the COVID-19 situation. The unemployment rate reported for January was 4.3%, out of a workforce of 20,490. The unemployment rate will certainly increase with the temporary closing of businesses determined to be non-essential, according to Chuck Abernathy, executive director of the McDowell Economic Development Association.
Then on Friday, March 28, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered a “stay at home” order and ordered the closing of non-essential businesses such as barbers, florists and inside dining at restaurants.
The state of North Carolina has established a process for determining which industries and businesses are critical to the national interest and most, if not all, industry in McDowell County has been cleared as essential to remain in operation, according to Abernathy.
McDowell County continues to rank third out of the state’s 100 counties with a percentage in workforce employed in manufacturing. Abernathy said he hopes the presence of strong and diverse manufacturers in McDowell County will benefit the local economy in this difficult time.
Baxter Healthcare is certainly a primary example. The company manufactures IV products critical for medical procedures and surgeries. Baxter provides 80% of all the IV bags used in the United States. The importance of this product is significant world-wide as well.
Because of the COVID-19 situation, the Baxter Healthcare plant in North Cove has focused on hiring new workers.
“Baxter’s mission is critical to the entire nation” Abernathy said.
Sherry McDaniel is the western North Carolina market manager for Manpower. Her agency is seeking to find those new employees for Baxter. A lot of the orders for the IV solution bags are coming into the North Cove plant because of other plant closures in the Baxter company.
“We’re recruiting heavy and we’re trying to find as many people as possible,” she said to The McDowell News.
She added the local Baxter plant needs 250 people right now for entry level positions. They would work as filling and pouching operators. These jobs would be for second shifts, third shifts, some 12-hour shifts and possible weekend shifts. These positions start at $14.25 an hour.
For more information or to apply, you can visit www.manpower.com or call 652-8865.
Abernathy said recently his office has been in touch with most industries in McDowell and there were several additional manufacturing companies that are hiring.
Columbia Forest Products in the Greenlee community was in need of 35 positions to be filled due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the critical production that takes place at this facility. Interested people were directed to apply online at www.columbiaforestproducts.com.
Kitsbow in Old Fort and WestRock in Marion are also hiring at this time. You can apply online for Kitsbow at www.kitsbow.freshteam.com or visit https://www.kitsbow.com/blogs/careers-kitsbow. You can apply online for WestRock at www.westrock.com/careers.
Also, Manual Woodworkers and Weavers is seeking to hire more people at their facility in the Clinchfield community of Marion.
