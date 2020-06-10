MORGANTON — A man has been charged for putting his truck in reverse and hitting a firefighter who was trying to assess him with the vehicle door Wednesday morning.
Jacob Larkin White, 30, of Dallas, N.C., was charged with felony assault on emergency personnel, according to a judicial official.
Lt. Ray Thomas with Brendletown Fire and Rescue told reporters Wednesday that a call came in for a man unresponsive in his truck in the parking lot at Brendletown Fire Station 2 on Bennett Road. Thomas found White asleep in the truck, and started to check his vitals.
Thomas said when he started writing down White’s information, White told him he was going to leave. Thomas said he tried to get him to stop, but White put the vehicle in reverse and started backing up before Thomas could get out of the way, causing him to get hit by the door of the truck.
On his way out of the parking lot, White’s vehicle damaged a pole and some other property at the fire station.
Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol told reporters that sheriff’s deputies were able to pull White over on U.S. 64 at Denton’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
White also was cited for an unsafe movement in a parking lot and leaving the scene of an accident, said Trooper D.R. Lane with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
“Any time you’re involved in an accident, you’re required to stay at the scene,” Lane said.
“The property damage here is probably $1,000, $1,500, but still, he’s hit a firefighter, minimal injuries, but ... he should have known he was involved in a wreck and should have stayed.”
Reporters asked White if he wanted to apologize to Thomas, but he said no.
“I think he caused me a problem,” White said. “I wasn’t doing nothing but minding my business.”
White’s bond was set at $3,000 with a court date set for Friday, a judicial official said.
