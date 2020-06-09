Investigators are in search of a vehicle whose occupants might have been witness to a shooting on Interstate 40 Sunday night, June 7.
Shortly before midnight, two women traveling on I-40 westbound near Exit 90 in a white Buick Encore were met by a barrage of bullets from suspects in a dark-colored car with tinted windows.
The driver of the white Buick pulled off of Exit 90, and the suspect vehicle continued westbound. The two women were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Detectives viewed surveillance video from the Exxon station off Exit 90 and saw a car pull into the parking lot around midnight, immediately after the Buick Encore. The vehicle of interest is described as a silver or gray 2016 to 2020 model Honda Civic.
Anyone with information concerning the shooting, shooting suspects or person of interest driving the Honda Civic is asked to call Capt. Shanon Smith at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
