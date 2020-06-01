A woman faces drug charges after authorities received a call about a person under the influence in a vehicle.
Deputy Morgan Bocanegra of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Caitlin Rose May Cook, 29, address listed as Rosy Branch Road in Black Mountain, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
At 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, Bocanegra and Deputy Brian Walker responded to U.S. 221 North in reference to a call about someone in a vehicle under the influence.
Walker performed a free air sniff with K-9, Loki, who alerted to the driver’s-side door.
A search of the vehicle, driven by Cook, turned up 6.8 grams of marijuana and 1.6 grams of methamphetamine.
She received a written promise to appear in court.
