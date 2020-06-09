A Marion man has been charged firing a weapon into a vehicle with three people inside.
Detective Van Williams of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Robbie Eugene Shumate, 34, address listed as Hicks Chapel Loop in Marion, with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.
At 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, sheriff’s deputies and Marion police officers responded to Hicks Chapel Loop in reference to a dispute with gunshots fired.
Further investigation revealed that the victims, 23-year-old Ian Hayes, 35-year-old Dana Morgan and 22-year-old Karlee Schnelbach, all of Marion, went to Shumate’s house to pick up Morgan’s dog. As they were pulling out of the driveway, Shumate fired a shot into the back window of their vehicle.
No one was injured.
Shumate's bond was set at $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.