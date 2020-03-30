Marion’s Days for Girls team and other women of the community are creating masks for local workers at Autumn Care and he home-delivered meals program.
Days for Girls is an international organization that empowers girl and women worldwide with more dignity, health and safety through access to quality sustainable menstrual health management and education.
Typically Marion’s team creates reusable feminine products that have been sent to Ecuador and Senegal. Usually a team member teaches the local women and girls of those areas about menstrual health, but during this time of crisis Marion’s Days for Girls and other local women have stepped up and turned their focus a little closer to home.
“Women have overwhelmingly asked to help with this, because a lot of the women are at home and so if they have a sewing machine, they want to do something to help,” said Paula Burgin, Marion’s Days for Girls Team Leader. “It’s been amazing of the outpouring of women wanting to do something for the community.”
As of a week ago, the team and others had created 200 masks for the employees at Autumn Care and have created 50 masks for the home-delivered meals workers. The masks are sustainable and reusable.
“We really appreciate them for helping us out with these protective masks, because we have wonderful volunteers, who love doing what they do every day and we want to help them be safe as possible,” said Weyland Prebor, director of the McDowell County Senior Center. “Not only for themselves but for the people that they are delivering to and we want to continue this program as long as possible during this time. Because not only are they providing a meal every day but they are also providing that socialization to the people and that is the key important thing there.”
For more information about Days for Girls, visit www.daysforgirls.org.
For more information on the local team and sewing mask kits, visit the Facebook page for Days for Girls Marion NC Team and check mcdowellcares.com. Pick up and drop off of mask kits is outside Grace Community Church offices, call the church office at 828-724-9599 to see if there is any available mask kits to sew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.